Kebbi To Declare State Of Emergency In Education Sector

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said that he would declare a state of emergency in the education sector in the state.

This is coming due to the low number of children in the state competing for places in the Federal Government colleges.

Addressing members of the Kebbi Development Forum (KDF), in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Sunday, Bagudu said the policy would improve teaching and learning in the state.

The governor averred that education is the bedrock of development hence the resolve of his administration to rejuvenate the sector.

Out of the 78,378 pupils that participated in the recent 2017 National Common Entrance Examination, to book places in unity colleges, Kebbi had the least number of candidates. It had 63, a sharp contrast with Lagos which had 24,816 candidates.

Bagudu,who decried the low standard of education in the state, said his administration would work with stakeholders to transform the sector,adding,” We would improve upon the human capacity problems in all levels of education”.

He said he would constitute a stakeholders “consensus committee’’ on education stressing that his administration would recruit more teachers, provide equipment to schools and improve teachers’ welfare.

The post Kebbi To Declare State Of Emergency In Education Sector appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

