Keffi farmers urge govt to provide fertiliser, other inputs to boost productivity
Farmers in Keffi, Nasarawa State, have appealed to the government at all levels to ensure early supply of fertiliser and other farm inputs in this farming season. Some of the farmers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Tuesday, said that such supplies would go a long way to…
The post Keffi farmers urge govt to provide fertiliser, other inputs to boost productivity appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG