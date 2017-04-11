Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Keffi farmers urge govt to provide fertiliser, other inputs to boost productivity

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Farmers in Keffi, Nasarawa State, have appealed to the government at all levels to ensure early supply  of fertiliser and other farm inputs in this farming season.   Some of the farmers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Tuesday, said that such supplies would go a long way to…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Keffi farmers urge govt to provide fertiliser, other inputs to boost productivity appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.