Kelechi Amadi-Obi Beautifully Celebrates 15 Years Wedding Anniversary With Wife
Well celebrated photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi who is also the publisher of StyleMania Magazine, Nigeria’s most respected fashion publication celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with wife yesterday, April 13. Amadi-Obi shared beautiful throwback photos with wife and wrote;“@juliaamadiobi it’s been a wonderful 15 years. Thank you for your love , support and patience #weddinganniversary” See more …
