Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kemen Has Called Me Over 15 Times But I’m Not Ready To Talk To Him – Tboss Reveals

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss, was a guest today on Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Uchendu’s ‘rubbin minds’ that aired this afternoon on Channels. In the interview, TBoss talked about her fellow housemate Kemen, AY the comedian’s joke about her and Kemen and Reuben Abati’s article. On Kemen, TBoss talked about how …

The post Kemen Has Called Me Over 15 Times But I’m Not Ready To Talk To Him – Tboss Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.