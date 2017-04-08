Kemi Olunloyo – You did not buy the SUV you promised for all the pimping I did for you – Cossy Ejiokor tells Port Harcourt based Pastor
Controversial Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has threatened to release her statement of account, where the name of Popular Nigerian Pastor, David Ibiyeomie showed, should US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo be kept in prison this Easter period. Mr. Olunloyo, on Friday wrote a letter from prison, lamenting she was suffering. In the letter Olunloyo, thanked Orjiakor […]
