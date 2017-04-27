Kenya: Four Nyeri MPs Thrashed By Newcomers in Jubilee Primaries – AllAfrica.com
Kenya: Four Nyeri MPs Thrashed By Newcomers in Jubilee Primaries
Nyeri voters have kicked out four of the six MPs in the just concluded Jubilee nominations, results trickling in show. Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, Mathira's Peter Weru, Mukurwe-ini's Kabando wa Kabando and Othaya MP Mary Wambui were beaten by …
