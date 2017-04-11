Kenya: Ifmis Failure Delays County Staff Salaries – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Ifmis Failure Delays County Staff Salaries
AllAfrica.com
Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya addresses journalists on the sidelines of the 4th Devolution Conference in Naivasha on March 9, 2017. By Dave Opiyo. County government workers who have not received their March salaries will have to wait …
Collapse of ifmis is sinister,says Munya
Counties come to standstill as IFMIS breaks down
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG