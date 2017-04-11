Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Ifmis Failure Delays County Staff Salaries – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kenya: Ifmis Failure Delays County Staff Salaries
AllAfrica.com
Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya addresses journalists on the sidelines of the 4th Devolution Conference in Naivasha on March 9, 2017. By Dave Opiyo. County government workers who have not received their March salaries will have to wait …
Collapse of ifmis is sinister,says MunyaThe Star, Kenya
Counties come to standstill as IFMIS breaks downBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.