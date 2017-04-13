Kerosene price decreases by 11.59 % in March

The average price per litre of household kerosene in March was lower by 11.59 per cent at N311.56k compared with N352.42k in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said.

The “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (March 2017)’’ in the Consumer Price Index for the month, released in Abuja on Thursday, indicates, however, that the rate was higher by 39.50 per cent year-on-year.

It listed the states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene as Taraba (N347.22), Plateau (N340.48) and Cross River (N399.71).

The states with the lowest average price per litre of the product during the month were Gombe (N273.81), Zamfara (N271.57) and Oyo (N267.54), the bureau added.

Similarly, the report indicates that average price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene decreased by 14.15 per cent month-on-month.

It adds that the gallon price increased by 53.84 per cent year-on-year to N1,172.78.

“States with the highest average price per gallon were Kebbi N1,376.92, Sokoto N1,350 and Borno N1,338.89.

“States with the lowest average per litre include Oyo N99.67 and Ebonyi N967.80.’’

