Keyamo says Nigerians will witness more shocking whistle-blowing
Human Rights lawyer and activist, Festus Keyamo, has lauded the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government as an effective tool in tackling corruption. Keyamo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, that the various revelations about money stashed in some places were the positive effect of the whistle blowing and that […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
