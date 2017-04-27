AP gets 7K-cr Kia car plant – The Hans India
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Hans India
|
AP gets 7K-cr Kia car plant
The Hans India
Amaravati: The three-decade old dream of Andhra Pradesh to have a full-fledged car manufacturing facility finally came true on Thursday when South Korea's Kia Motors signed an agreement with the AP government to set up Rs 7,000-crore, Greenfield …
Kia Motors to invest Rs 12800 crore in Andhra unit
From Rio, Soul, to Picanto, check out the models Kia Motors could bring to India
Kia to Invest $1 Billion on Indian Car Plant
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!