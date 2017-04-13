Kidnappers of expatriates in A-Ibom demand N100m ransom

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—The kidnappers of two expatriate workers in Akwa Ibom State are allegedly demanding for N100 million ransom, Vanguard has learned.

A source, who craved anonymity yesterday, disclosed that the whereabouts of the expatriates are still unknown, adding that the abductors have asked for N100 million before they could be freed.

Meanwhile, the security forces in Akwa Ibom State have intensified searches for the expatriates and the abducted school proprietor in Ukanafun.

The victims, according to reports, work at a civil engineering company handling the road construction work at Onna Local Government and not Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, MPNU, as was earlier speculated.

The workers, whose identities were not disclosed at press time, were kidnapped in their hotel rooms at Eket on Monday.

Also, Dr. Idongesit Udom, the Proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic, who was kidnapped almost the same day in another part of the state, Ukanafun Local Government Area, is yet to regain freedom.

Dr. Udom, according to reports, was abducted by unknown gunmen on his way to Church in his village, Idung Nneke, last Sunday morning.

It was gathered that the state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Donald Awunah, has read a riot act to criminals in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Chukwu Okechukwu, when contacted on telephone, could not give any possible update, but assured members of the public that the police have synergised with sister security agencies in the state to apprehend the kidnappers.

The PPRO, in a statement, said: “The Command will like to assure the public that with the synergy from sister security agencies, the criminal elements involved in this act shall be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.”

