Kidnappers on the Prowl in Sokoto – DSS
The Sokoto State Command of the Department of State Security (DSS) has alerted residents of the state on the activities of kidnappers. The Director of DSS in the state, Tijjani Kafa, who made the announcement on Friday in Sokoto, said that kidnappers were on the prowl at Goronyo, Isa and Sabon Birnin axis of the state. He advised residents to […]
