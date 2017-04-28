Kidnappers on the Prowl in Sokoto – DSS

The Sokoto State Command of the Department of State Security (DSS) has alerted residents of the state on the activities of kidnappers. The Director of DSS in the state, Tijjani Kafa, who made the announcement on Friday in Sokoto, said that kidnappers were on the prowl at Goronyo, Isa and Sabon Birnin axis of the state. He advised residents to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

