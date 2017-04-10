Kidnappers Wearing Police Uniforms and Armed with AK 47 Riffles Busted in Front of Edo Politician’s House (Photos)
Two suspected kidnappers wearing police uniforms and armed with AK 47 riffle were arrested on Friday evening at Ibillo in Akoko Edo LGA in front of the house of the immediate past Local Government Chairman house, Hon.Folorusho Akerejola.
The suspected kidnappers arrived at the house armed with AK 47 riffles, Police uniform and a fake police Hilux van and were about to unleash mayhem before they were intercepted by security agents.
They were beaten to a pulp before being whisked away.
