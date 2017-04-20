Kidnapping: Police Demolish Criminal Hideouts In Lagos Creeks

Piqued by the killing of four police officers and one army captain by suspected militants in Ishawo area, security operatives from the Lagos State Police Command yesteday, commenced demolition of illegal waterfront shanties within the Lagos creeks used by criminal elements to hatch their nefarious activities before unleashing mayhem on the people.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni disclosed this while briefing journalists in Ishawo on the ongoing operations in the creeks by a combined team of the State Marine Police, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), mobile policemen and the men from the anti-kidnapping squad in coordination with the local vigilante group.

He said 13 suspected kidnappers have already been arrested and are currently aiding the team to track down the remaining suspects still on the run.

Owoseni said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode immediately ordered a joint operation to hunt down the perpetrators, adding that the operation was yielding positive results.

“So far so good following the attack that occurred at Ishawo where we lost four of our policemen and army captain, we have deployed operatives in the water. What you have seen now is for us to appraise what we have been doing for the past one week.

“So, quality arrests have been made and we are talking to them because the arrests that were made we believe that we get some evidential value from them, so they are talking to us, at least that makes us to know who we are looking for so that we won’t be just wild catching.

“Earlier this morning, they were able to get to the proper camps of these criminal elements where they saw some of them cooking food who fled immediately they saw the combined team. We just feel that we should take a decision to destroy the camps” he added.

“The destruction of the camps are ongoing, that is why we are here and the officers that are handling the destruction of the camps, they are right inside the creeks now and at the end of the day, they would share the story as they finish that operations, but our movement here is just for you to see the terrain and see what the security operatives are facing with regards to policing this environment and that is why we are clamouring for the destruction of these shanties”, Owoseni said.

