Killing of 9 Soldiers by Boko Haram: GOC 7 div demands ‘Decisive Punch’ on terrorists

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja

Following the killing of nine soldiers in separate Boko Haram surprise attacks on troops location in Damboa and Gwoza, the General Officer Commanding 7 division, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu has directed troops to inflict the ‘decisive punch’ to rattle and dislocate remnants of the terrorists.

General Ezugwu handed down the task when he visited the locations where Boko Haram attacked the troops but expressed happiness that the troops were able to repel the over 200 terrorists armed with gun trucks and machine guns

The GOC who gave the charge while addressing troops deployed at Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State urged them to remain vigilant and alert while conducting their routine patrols and duties within the vicinity.

Ezugwu who stated that his visit was at the instance of reports of Boko Haram terrorists attack on the troop’s location in Sabon Gari, commended the soldiers for their professionalism in the discharge of their duties particularly their gallantry in repelling several Boko Haram attacks on their location.

He empathized with the injured and assured of adequate medical treatment for them even as he enjoined the troops to pray for the souls of departed colleagues and in turn take revenge by fighting to end the insurgency in the North East.

He vowed to continue the onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists until they surrender to Nigerian troops.

A statement by Lt. Col Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, “Similarly, the GOC visited troops at Modupe in Gwoza Local Government to motivate them.

He urged them not to relent in the hunt for remnants of Boko Haram terrorists who have fled from Sambisa Forest to end the insurgency in the North in order to restore peace to Nigeria.

Recall that agency reports said nine Nigerian soldiers were killed and eleven injured in two separate attacks on troop’s locations within a period of three days.

The agency reports also said that the army formations involved in the incidents lost several arms and ammunition, and called for urgent reinforcements of their armoury.

The first incident, involving troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base in Sabon Gari, Borno State, occurred at about 6p.m. on Monday, when over 200 Boko Haram terrorists on motorcycles suddenly descended on the base.

It was learned that the terrorists had five gun trucks on which twin-barreled artillery guns were mounted.

The Nigerian troops fought back, but after about an hour of battle, five soldiers were killed in action, while nine others were injured. Four other soldiers are missing.

The post Killing of 9 Soldiers by Boko Haram: GOC 7 div demands ‘Decisive Punch’ on terrorists appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

