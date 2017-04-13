Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim And Kanye At War Over Details Of Third Baby

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American rapper, Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian are reported to be at war over the couple’s desperation for a third child. Despite doctor’s advice that her body can no longer shoulder the strains of pregnancy and child birth, Kim Kardashian is reported to be playing all tricks in the book to have her…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kim And Kanye At War Over Details Of Third Baby appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.