Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian on Paris robbery: ‘It was meant to happen’

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kim Kardashian announced that being held at gunpoint during a Paris jewelry heist in 2016 “was meant to happen.” The 36-year-old reality TV personality told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s episode of the comedienne’s show that she’s “such a different person” after the robbery in October, which took place at the time of Paris Fashion Week. …

The post Kim Kardashian on Paris robbery: ‘It was meant to happen’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.