Kiss Daniel Confirms Issue With His Record Label, Promises To Drop New Song Against Their Wish

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yesterday, we reported that Kiss Daniel, might be leaving his label G-worldwide, pretty soon, following a cryptic message he shared on twitter, a couple of days back. Kiss Daniel, announced that he will be dropping a new single without the knowledge of the management as he could no longer wait, suggesting that the label has …

