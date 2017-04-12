Kiss Daniel eager to dump his record label?

Afropop star and G. Worldwide artiste Kiss Daniel, seems already fed up with his present record label. Headies Awards “Best Pop Artiste” of the year 2016, Kiss Daniel has given off a hint that he may end his romance with G-Worldwide soon. The ‘Mama’ crooner in a tweet suggested that his time at the record …

The post Kiss Daniel eager to dump his record label? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

