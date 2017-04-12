Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kiss Daniel eager to dump his record label?

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Afropop star and G. Worldwide artiste Kiss Daniel, seems already fed up with his present record label. Headies Awards “Best Pop Artiste” of the year 2016, Kiss Daniel has given off a hint that he may end his romance with G-Worldwide soon. The ‘Mama’ crooner in a tweet suggested that his time at the record …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kiss Daniel eager to dump his record label? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.