Kiss Daniel Is In A Dead Zone; Comedian Koffi Slams G-Worldwide Singer & Management

It’s no news that popular comedian, musician, and actor, Koffi Ayinde Idowu Nuel also known as Koffi, is sounding his displeasure with G-Worldwide Music over the management of its rave act Kiss Daniel. The Nigerian entertainer had some time back written an open letter berating the Woju crooner, Kiss Daniel and his record label. This …

The post Kiss Daniel Is In A Dead Zone; Comedian Koffi Slams G-Worldwide Singer & Management appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

