‘Kiss Daniel Is In A Dead Zone’ – Comedian Koffi

Six months after Nigerian comedian Koffi launched an online attack on Kiss Daniel, he has come out to weigh in on management issues surrounding the singer. Speaking in an interview with HipTV, Koffi said ” A big artist that is practically not on any show, is in a dead zone.” he further added that the…

The post ‘Kiss Daniel Is In A Dead Zone’ – Comedian Koffi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

