Nigeria news

‘Kiss Daniel Is In A Dead Zone’ – Comedian Koffi

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Six months after Nigerian comedian Koffi launched an online attack on Kiss Daniel, he has come out to weigh in on management issues surrounding the singer. Speaking in an interview with HipTV, Koffi said ” A big artist that is practically not on any show, is in a dead zone.” he further added that the…

The post ‘Kiss Daniel Is In A Dead Zone’ – Comedian Koffi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

