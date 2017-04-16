Klitschko: Joshua Is A Copy Of Me

Wladimir Klitschko is looking forward to face Anthony Joshua come April 29, who he believes is a copy of him.

Klitschko lost his IBF and WBA title to Tyson Fury and will try to win those titles back, when he fights his old sparring partner.

“We look alike, size-wise. Arm length is pretty much the same,” the 41-year-old said.

“Biceps? Maybe in this smaller t-shirt (he points to a smiling Joshua) you look better. Punching power, we don’t need to talk about.

“There are a lot of equal things. Preparation, camp, altitude training, nutrition. We can name a lot of things. The more I look at it, it’s a copy. Different, but in a certain way it’s a copy.

“But I’m obsessed with my goal to raise my hands after the fight and leave the ring as the winner.

“After having the experience in my last fight (against Tyson Fury)…I’m not happy with that. But this obsession, in other words, is like a threat going through my heart and my mind, and I totally love it.”

The post Klitschko: Joshua Is A Copy Of Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

