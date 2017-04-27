Klitschko: My Prediction Is On A USB

A confident Wladimir Klitschko has revealed he has recorded his prediction for the fight against Joshua on a USB stick, which will be sewn into his robe.

Klitschko will wear the robe to the ring for the fight and auction it off after the fight to raise money for his charity foundation.

The successful bidder will only be able to watch the video after the fight and see if the Ukrainian’s prediction was right.

“On this stick, I recorded a video last week I gave my prediction,” Klitschko revealed, holding up the memory stick. “This stick is going to be integrated into my robe.

“Do not ask me, after that fight, what is on the stick. The only person who is going to be able to open it up and watch it is the person who buys this robe, with all the money going to the Klitschko Foundation.”

