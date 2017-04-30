Klitschko Wants Joshua Rematch

Wladimir Klitschko is interested in activating the rematch clause in the contract against Joshua and try one more time to regain his belts.

The former unified heavyweight champion looked set for victory after he knocked down Joshua in the sixth round, after he was knocked down in the fifth.

In the aftermath of the sensational fight , Klitschko confirmed the clause in the contract and is eager to try for the IBF and WBA ‘super’ title.

“At the end of the year, we have a mega fight. Winner takes all, considered the best man on the planet.

“I’m very comfortable over here. I love coming over here. Every time I come over here I get much love, so if I had to come over here, I would come with open arms, without hesitation.”

“I don’t mind fighting him again, if he wants the rematch,” Joshua said at his post-fight press conference. “Big respect to Wladimir for challenging the young lions of the division.

“It’s up to him, I don’t mind. As long as Rob (McCracken, Joshua’s trainer) thinks it is good I’m good to go.”

The post Klitschko Wants Joshua Rematch appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

