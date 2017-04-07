Klopp Confirms Mane Is Out For The Rest Of The Season

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that injured Sadio Mane will not be playing the rest of the season with Liverpool.

The forward picked up a knee injury in the Merseyside derby win against Everton and had to limp off before the hour mark.

The extent of the injury was unknown to Liverpool, but scans has revealed Mane will take no further part in their quest to qualify for the UCL.

“It is clear Mane’s season is over,” Klopp told reporters.

“It will be pretty much impossible for him to play again this season. He will have a long break until next season.

“Sadio we are pretty sure will need surgery. I am not 100 per cent sure when it will happen.”

The post Klopp Confirms Mane Is Out For The Rest Of The Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

