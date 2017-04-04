Klopp: Mane Could Miss Rest Of The Season

Jurgen Klopp has revealed there’s a possibility of his star attacker Sadio Mane missing the rest of the season.

The forward sustained a knee injury in the 3-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton, leaving the match in the 57th minute.

Klopp did not come out to state Mane would not be playing for the remainder of the season, but has admitted it is possible.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s game with Bournemouth at Anfield, he said: “Unfortunately that’s possible. When a knee is swollen, it’s not often I hear afterwards that it’s nothing.

“We wait for final assessment. It’s possible [his season could be over] but why should I say that now?

“It’s not very positive. But we cannot say what it is exactly. It’s not 100 per cent clear. We have to wait a little bit. I can say for sure he won’t be available for tomorrow.”

He added: “Everyone would miss Sadio. Southampton probably still miss him, Salzburg still miss him.

“But we still have wonderful players to choose [from]. [We need to] make the best season we can.

“But losing Sadio on Saturday was like ‘oh my God’. Can’t we have one day where everything is perfect.”

