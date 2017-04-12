Klopp Will Only Be Happy With Top Four Finish

Jurgen Klopp has stated he will only be happy if he can lead Liverpool to the champions league next season.

The Reds last featured in the European competition in 2014-15, but could not make it to the knockout stages.

They missed out of the competition this year, after losing 3-1 to Sevilla in the final of the Europa league.

However, Klopp who is managing his first full season at Liverpool is determined to take them to the champions league.

“I will only be satisfied if we reach the Champions League,” the Liverpool boss told Sky in Germany.

“You are always under pressure,” Klopp said. “In every game there is pressure.

“You need to win all the time. I’m only satisfied when the team wins.”

The post Klopp Will Only Be Happy With Top Four Finish appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

