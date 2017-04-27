Pages Navigation Menu

Knee injury ends Enyeama’s season

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Vincent Enyeama. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Nigerian international goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama will miss the last four games of the season with a knee injury, his Lille coach Franck Passi said on Thursday.

Enyeama, his country’s most capped player with more than 100 appearances for the Super Eagles, was injured against Rennes on April 15.

Passi said Enyeama, 34, would undergo an operation next week to “clean up” the knee.

“It will therefore be difficult for him to play again before the end of the season because he needs two to three weeks (rest) before returning,” said Passi.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

