Koeman To Barkley: Sign A New Contract Or You’ll Be Sold

Ronald Koeman has told Ross Barkley to get ready to be sold, if he doesn’t sign a contract extension.

Romelu Lukaku is one other player who is yet to renew his contract at Everton, with reports suggesting he rejected a lucrative offer to extend his stay beyond 2019.

Barkley’s contract is due to expire in 2018 and Koeman has stated Everton will have no choice but to cash in on the midfielder if he doesn’t renew his contract.

“We offer him a new contract and then [there are] two possibilities,” Koeman said at his post-match media conference.

“One, he signs that contract. If he doesn’t sign that contract, then we need to sell the player.

“It is simple, it is not so difficult in my opinion.”

Koeman continued: “We try to keep the best players. We have spoken a lot about Ross and Rom because they are really important. Most of the time their quality can be the difference between Everton and the opponent, like it was [against Leicester].

“You need those kind of players on the top level because they make the difference.

“We know Rom is a great finisher but Ross played really well between the lines, with a great view of the game and a nice assist. I think he should have scored one too but he played very well.

“They [Barkley and Lukaku] were outstanding and that is what you want to see – your best players performing that way. But the whole team performance was outstanding as well.”

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have been among the teams linked with a move for Barkley.

The post Koeman To Barkley: Sign A New Contract Or You’ll Be Sold appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

