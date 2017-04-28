Pages Navigation Menu

Koeman: We Need More Players Like Lukaku

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Sports

Ronald Koeman has charged his side to have the same mentality as Lukaku, if they’re to best Chelsea.

The Belgium international scored 13 goals in eight straight games in the premier league , helping the toffees maintain a steady form.

Koeman believes the key to success at Everton, is for every player to possess the attacking mentality Lukaku has.

“I don’t know if he [Lukaku] will stay, we will see what happens at the end of the season,” Koeman said.

“We like to keep the best players. Lukaku always wants to show the best of himself. I think we need offensively more players who score more goals because the difference between Lukaku and the rest of the players is too big.

“Maybe we need to change our mentality because I felt a little bit less intensity, maybe less motivation [against West Ham].

“It’s always difficult if you have the end of the season feeling. That’s what I don’t like.”

