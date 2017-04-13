Kogi considering total ban on cattle grazing – Commissioner
Kogi State Government on Wednesday said it may enact laws that would ensure total ban on cattle grazing in the state. The government said it was considering the option due to unabated farmers-herdsmen conflicts. Kehinde Oloruntoba, Commissioner for Agriculture, spoke in Lokoja at an advocacy meeting with Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON). […]
