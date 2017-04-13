Kogi govt. trains forestry officers in afforestation, mapping

The Kogi Government has embarked on a four-day training programme for its forestry officers on afforestation and forestry mapping techniques.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Natural Resources, Rosemary Osikoya, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday.

She said that the training, which started on Monday, April 10, would end with the launch of a Forestry Tariff Plan, which was approved by the State Executive Council on Wednesday.

According to her, plan will itemise forest reserves management procedures and the obligations of timber contractors.

Osikoya said that the training was designed to expose the officers to the techniques of preparing and planting tree seedlings and how to measure the volume of trees for prospective buyers.

Julius Abu, Assistant Director, Extension, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), told NAN that his team was in Kogi to conduct a refresher course for the state’s forest officers on afforestation procedures.

“We are not unaware that the state is going into real afforestation as from this year, and for the state to effectively plant trees and manage forests, they must have competent forestry managers.

“The training involves the cultivation of trees from seeds into seedlings, managing them in nurseries and planting them in forest plantations.

“The participants are taught on how to manage trees effectively by ensuring that they are not destroyed by fire or pests,” he said.

Abu said that the Kogi Government had taken a right step in the right direction by giving priority attention to environmental issues in the state.

He, therefore, urged the citizens to support the implementation of the government’s environmental programmes, saying that they would be of immense benefit to the populace.

