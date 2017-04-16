Kompany: Experience Will Help Me

Vincent Kompany says his experience will help him and what he picks up in training, will help him comeback.

The Belgium international scored a goal in the match against Southampton and was named man of the match.

Kompany has not featured in many matches due to injury problems so far this season, but his fitness doesn’t matter to him, as he is working on his comeback.

“I would have been done and dusted if I needed to get back in and need time to adapt every single time,” he told reporters. “I have been lucky I can make use of a tremendous amount of experience. Where I am at physically does not matter. I know what I have to do and as long as I can organise the people around me, I can always get a performance.

“The main thing is self-belief and experience. I cannot say how valuable it is because if I was 20 years old I would not have done it that way but I am lucky to have good players surrounding me.

“I follow a lot of what is happening and in training so I understand what needs to be done. I can kind of help to implement it but other than that, I stay really calm because it is always about the next game.”

