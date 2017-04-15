Kompany Scores Rare Goal As Man City Defeat Southampton
Vincent Kompany marked his return to the Manchester City line-up with a rare goal as his side climbed to third in the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Southampton on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s team were in control for long periods at St Mary’s, but it wasn’t until the 55th minute that City captain Kompany…
The post Kompany Scores Rare Goal As Man City Defeat Southampton appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG