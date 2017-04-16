Koral Energy To Enhance Nigeria’s Ebok Field Production Operations

Koral Energy International Limited (“Koral”) has acquired an FPU and the associated O and M contract from Singapore based Mercator, which is expected to enhance the company’s service delivery to the Ebok field offshore Akwa Ibom and to further increase production operations.

The acquisition marks the company’s first strategic investment in Africa’s energy sector. Koral was established in Mauritius to leverage emerging opportunities in Africa’s energy industry, with an initial focus on Nigeria.

The company recognised that in a low oil price environment, and with a broad need for industry and financial re-structuring, its ability to bring financial expertise to support the industry would be attractive to a range of existing asset owners.

With both asset owners and service providers under pricing pressure, and disruption to production following a period of instability in the region, demand for investors willing to provide both equity and innovative financing structures is high.

Late in 2016, Koral entered into discussions with Mercator, who were seeking to re-structure operations globally, and were able to design a financial solution that delivers on-going cash flows for Koral while delivering value to Mercator for their asset.

Koral successfully managed negotiations with Mercator, its client, Oriental Energy Resources and financial partners across multiple jurisdictions to design and implement a creative and sustainable financial solution for the benefit of all involved.

Koral managing director, Patrick Vallette D’Osia said “This was a complex transaction, that required the alignment of multiple parties, across many jurisdictions, but plays to Koral’s strength in financial engineering and we are very happy to have delivered a sustainable and strong solution for the benefit of all.

We believe there is a significant opportunity in Nigeria’s energy sector, with a range of assets potentially available to companies like Koral, who can bring innovative financial skills combined with an understanding of African markets”

Koral maintains an on-going interest in deepening its investment portfolio in the African energy industry and supporting other asset owners in need of innovative solutions.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

