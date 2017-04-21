KPMG to host Pan-African cyber security conference

By Chinwendu Obienyi



In a bid to present an encompassing worldview surrounding cyber security in Nigeria, KPMG Nigeria is set to organise a Pan-African Cyber Security conference.

Disclosing this during a chat with the media in Lagos, yesterday, Partner and Head, Technology Advisory, KPMG, Joseph Tegbe, said that cyber risk has become an emerging trend of late in Nigeria, adding that the need to tackle issues surrounding it drove KPMG to organise the conference.

“In a way, Nigerians are not only connected but exposed through gadgets such as our handsets, which we use today and because of that, our lives, businesses and even the economy is very much dependent on technology and this poses a new risk called cyber risk and this is on the increase. Cyber security is paramount and it has become very prominent and Nigeria needs to take this seriously, hence the reason for organising the Pan-African security conference,” he explained.

According to him, “the conference will play hosts to keynote speakers and participants in the technological aspect from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, outside Africa and the purpose of this is for us to discuss cyber security and resilience as they affect organisations, companies, entities and us as individuals not to forget telecommunications.”

Tegbe further said, “we are in engagement with top officials of government and we have invited representatives of the Nigerian government to ensure they are aware of this emerging trend called cyber risk. We at KPMG want to be front liners in terms of creating awareness of cyber risk so as to ensure innocent Nigerians don’t fall victims.”

The theme for the conference is “Security and Resilience in a Digital World” and will focus on presentations by keynote speakers, panel sessions, cyber game simulations, launch of the KPMG’s publication on cyber security and demonstration of cyber security solutions.

