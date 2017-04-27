Pages Navigation Menu

Kwara Govt. denies owing workers, pensioners

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

KWARA Government has denied owing salaries and pension arrears of civil servants in the state. The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, made the denial in a statement while reacting to a media report issued yesterday in Ilorin the Kwara state capital noted that the government was up-to-date with payment of salaries and pensions to […]

