Kwara Govt. denies owing workers, pensioners

KWARA Government has denied owing salaries and pension arrears of civil servants in the state. The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, made the denial in a statement while reacting to a media report issued yesterday in Ilorin the Kwara state capital noted that the government was up-to-date with payment of salaries and pensions to […]

The post Kwara Govt. denies owing workers, pensioners appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

