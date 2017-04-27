Kwara Govt. denies owing workers, pensioners
KWARA Government has denied owing salaries and pension arrears of civil servants in the state. The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, made the denial in a statement while reacting to a media report issued yesterday in Ilorin the Kwara state capital noted that the government was up-to-date with payment of salaries and pensions to […]
