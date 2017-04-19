Kwara to commence herdsmen registration

By Nwafor Sunday

The Chairman of the Transitional Implementation Committee (TIC), Mallam Musa Buge, representing Baruten Local Government Council of Kwara, said it would start its registration of foreign herdsmen moving into the council area. He made the remarks on Tuesday in a media chat with journalists at Kosubosu, Kwara state.

Buge said ” This is to ascertain the identity and the free movement of herdsmen in the area, thus to ensure proper security measures for peace. ” This is to avert herdsmen clash with Farmers in the area.”

However, Buge condemned the recent clash between farmers and herdsmen in Yakira community where four people were confirmed dead and several others injured.

He equally urged urged breeders to make a wise decisions in the choice of herdsmen to engage. He equally said that most of the crises in the area were caused by hired herdsmen rather than resident cattle owners.

