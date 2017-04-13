KWASU continues search for Ebola treatment

The vice chancellor of Kwara state university (KWASU) Malete, Prof Abdulrasheed Na’Allah has declared that the institution would not give up in its quests to find a therapy or prevention to the dreaded Ebola virus.

Na’Allah who stated this at the inauguration of the university’s Software Development and Innovation Team (SDIT) said the institution despite its mere seven years of existence would always pride itself in the areas of innovations that would advance the course of humanity.

According to the vice chancellor, “The institution at the peak of the Ebola virus epidemic gave a charge to our academics to make KWASU the first university that would find an enduring solution to the dangerous disease.

“We have not given up hope on this issue. These academics have done a yeoman’s job ever since especially in the area of prevention. But there are still many areas yet uncovered. We will one day get there. “

He urged members of the newly inaugurated SDIT to generate and develop new software with patenting rights, while assuring that needed grants would be given them to fast track the process.

Besides, the team is expected to conduct research and development of software in advanced technological area possible for service to KWASU and the larger Kwara, Nigeria and the global community.

The vice chancellor urged the 22- member committee to involve the exceptionally brilliant students as well as the alumni association of the institution in the project.

