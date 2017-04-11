Pages Navigation Menu

Kylie Jenner lands her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Apr 11, 2017

Kylie Jenner has landed her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff. According to UPI, the 19-year-old reality star confirmed Monday that she will star in and executive produce the new E! series The Life of Kylie. “Can’t wait to share this with you guys.. my docu-series #LifeOfKylie #Summer2017,” she tweeted to her 20.2 million …

