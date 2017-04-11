Kylie Jenner lands her own reality show called "Life of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner has landed her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, which she will produce.

According to E News! the 19-year-old mogul will be opening up the doors of her exclusive domain and giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her extraordinary life in her upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff series, Life of Kylie which premieres this summer.



“These couple of years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

“Can’t wait to share this with you guys.. my docu-series #LifeOfKylie #Summer2017,” she tweeted to her 20.2 million Twitter followers.

The new show will show a “personal, more intimate side” of Jenner as she juggles her personal life, celebrity persona and multi-million dollar cosmetics company.

