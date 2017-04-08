LA LIGA TITLE RACE: Barça, Madrid set for deciding games

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are on the final straight in their battle to become La Liga champion 2016/17. There are eight games to go and there’s little room for error. The Clasico on Apr. 23 at the Bernabeu could prove decisive.

Madrid lead Barça by two points, although it’s worth remembering they have a game in hand against Celta Vigo at Balaidos, which does not yet have a date to be played. Zinedine Zidane’s side’s immediate challenge is a derby against Atletico Madrid today, which will be refereed by Hernandez Hernandez.

In the penultimate game of the season Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Bernabeu, while in the final game, depending on when they play Celta, they will visit Malaga. Therefore, they could be playing for the title against a Malaga side managed by Madrid legend Michel.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, apart from the Clasico, which they must win if they want to claim top spot, have a derby against Espanyol at Cornella-El Prat at the end of April. Things will also be tough when Villarreal visit Camp Nou. The final game of the season will be at home to Eibar..

