Labour rejects renewed calls to privatise unity schools

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, yesterday rejected renewed calls by some Nigerians for privatization of unity schools using Queen College as a starting point.

ASCSN, while condemning the recent reported calls by the President of Queen’s College Old Students Association, Mrs. F. Ajose that the college should be privatized, the association in a statement yesterday in Lagos, through its Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, lamented that the outbreak of diarrhoea at Queen’s College, Lagos, had provided impetus for renewed calls for the privatisation of Unity Schools.

He said: “In a normal society, what should concern genuine patriots, including old students, is to see how the health issues in Queen’s College should be brought under control. But in Nigeria, since the eyes of the elite have always been on how to sell the 104 Federal Unity Colleges to themselves in the name of privatisation, the diarrhea outbreak in Queen’s College had provided another opportunity for their self-serving agenda.

”Those, including old students of the Unity Colleges, who wish to own secondary schools, should set up their own instead of using every opportunity to start campaigns that Unity Colleges be turned into their private estates.

”The 104 Federal Unity Colleges have continued to excel at examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council WAEC and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

”The Unity Colleges were set up in the 1960s by the then Tafawa Balewa government to act as unifying institutions for children and staff from various parts of the country apart from being models for secondary education in the country.”

“Since inception in 1966, the Federal Unity Colleges, which had increased from three when it first started to 104 as at today, have continued to fulfill those objectives. It is, therefore, surprising that instead of nurturing the ideals of the founding fathers of the Federal Unity Colleges, some unpatriotic persons are bent on converting the schools and the vast expense of land thereof into their private property. Few years ago, we embarked on about seven (7 weeks) strike to prevent the regime of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from auctioning the schools to its cronies. What should preoccupy patriotic Nigerians now is how to put pressure on Government to improve the funding situations in the Unity Colleges. With better funding, the health issue that resulted in the diarrhea outbreak may not have happened. Cutting of head had never and will never be a solution to headache no matter how persistent and severe it is.”

The union called on the “labour movement, well-meaning Nigerians and the civil societies groups to be prepared to prevent the greedy elite from selling the Unity schools, the nation’s patrimony, to the privilege few.”

The post Labour rejects renewed calls to privatise unity schools appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

