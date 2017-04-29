Ladipo: Supporters Club owes sustenance to Adenuga

The President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo has heaped praises on chairman of Globacom Nigeria, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. who marks his 64th birthday today.

Dr. Ladipo while paying tribute to the telecom icon said that the club owes him a lot of gratitude for his selfless sacrifices he had rendered to the club in their times of need. He recalled with nostalgia the sorry situation the Nigeria Football Supporters Club found themselves back in 2004 ahead of the AFCON in Tunisia.

“It was almost certain that we were going to miss out of the championship in Tunisia with no money to travel but on approaching Adenuga for sponsorship he not only accepted to help out but gave us N10m same day. That turned things around for us as we were able to travel with over a 100 members of the club as well as journalists on a chartered flight.

“On our return, we went into discussions with him which culminated in the N300m sponsorship the club has enjoyed over the years. We cannot but thank him for his support that has sustained the club and the national team as well as the Nigerian league which his company sponsored for so many years.

“Adenuga, indeed deserves our thanks and we can only wish him well today as he marks his birthday and ask him not to be tired of the good works he is doing for sports in Nigeria. With more Nigerians emulating him, Nigerian sports would grow to heights unimagined,” Ladipo stated.

The views of Ladipo were no different from that of the national chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Samson Ikpea who also eulogized Adenuga for his good works for the supporters club.

“I was part of the MoU that was signed for the deal with the Nigeria Football Supporters Club and must say it remains one of the best things to happen the club. His sponsorship paved the way for many of our trips to cheer the Eagles to victory.”

