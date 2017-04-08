Lagos Assembly canvasses exchange of programme with Israel

By Ebun Sessou

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has canvassed for exchange of programmes between the State House of Assembly and its counterpart in Israel to foster better relationship.

Obasa stated this while playing host to the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Guy Feldman who was accompanied by the Senior Economic Officer at the Embassy, Florence Osuji and Managing Director Emi Systems, Eyal Mesika.

The Speaker, who recalled the long standing relationship between Nigeria and Israel, noted that Lagos Assembly and Israeli parliament would be better off through exchange of programmes.

According to him, “We have thrown our hands open to embrace your ideas to develop and interact here in Lagos where we have the heartbeat of the nation. We can as well exchange programmes in terms of parliamentary activities.

“It is truly a great opportunity for us to partner with Israel. We have had relationship in the past and I am sure Nigerians benefited from this relationship.

“We have had many of your experts in Nigeria, our people have benefited in terms of education, egneering and we still have lots of your companies in Nigeria working which are beneficial to us.

“Your visit to Nigeria especially Lagos is an attestation to the good job the state is doing. Our population is more than 18 million and the economy of Lagos is 5th in the West Africa coast for now. We are sure that we will move to 2nd in Africa. We are ready to embrace you and do things that will improve on our economy and well being of our people in Lagos,” he said.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Guy Feldman explained that Israel,a population of 8.5 million, with 20 percent being Muslims and the remaining population Jews, had witnessed a lot of challenges but had to learn and forge ahead. “We had so many challenges in the past but that had given us a lot of ideas,” he said.

The post Lagos Assembly canvasses exchange of programme with Israel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

