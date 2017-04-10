Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Assembly confirms fugitive convicted for fraud in U.S. as head of state’s Safety Commission

Apr 10, 2017

Hakeem Dickson

Hakeem Dickson was confirmed as Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

