Lagos begins arrest, imprisonment of motorists who buy goods in traffic

Lagos State‎ Government has commenced arrest and prosecution of motorists who buy goods in traffic. ​The enforcement was confirmed when officials ​of the Environmental Sanitation Corps Agency (LASECORPS) ‎arrested ​​​six motorists at Ikeja, along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly buying goods in the traffic. The offenders’ vehicles, a Honda Accent, Hiace, Toyota Hilux, […]