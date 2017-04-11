Lagos begins arrest, imprisonment of motorists who buy goods in traffic
Lagos State Government has commenced arrest and prosecution of motorists who buy goods in traffic. The enforcement was confirmed when officials of the Environmental Sanitation Corps Agency (LASECORPS) arrested six motorists at Ikeja, along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly buying goods in the traffic. The offenders’ vehicles, a Honda Accent, Hiace, Toyota Hilux, […]
