Lagos Big Boy in Trouble After He Failed to Pay For 1.1million Naira Drinks He Purchased at a Night Club

Wasiu Adekunle Oladimeji aka Ejanla on the 7th of April, 2017 successfully played the management of Rubies Lounge located in Ebegda area of Lagos after incuring a massive debt of N1.1million on alcoholic drinks.

Ejanla has been declared wanted.

According to rumours gathered, Ejanla whose source of livelihood remains unknown and highly questionable has been shutting down social gatherings with his unfounded financial process before he apparently ran short of cash. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

