Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos bullish on housing, provides affordable homes for 500 residents in 3 months

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

… new jobs created, more income generated Systematically and in a sustainable manner, Lagos State government is addressing its housing challenge through its Rent-to-Own housing scheme. In the last three months, the state has provided accommodation for an estimated 2,500 residents who live in the 500 affordable homes the scheme has offered between January and…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Lagos bullish on housing, provides affordable homes for 500 residents in 3 months appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.