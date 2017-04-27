Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Lagos domestic debt hits N311.7bn
TheCable
Lagos state had a local debt stock of N311.7 billion as of December 31, 2016, according to the Debt Management Office. The state, referred to as the commercial hub of Nigeria, had the highest local debt stock in the country during the period. Domestic

