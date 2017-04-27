Lagos domestic debt hits N311.7bn – TheCable
TheCable
Lagos domestic debt hits N311.7bn
Lagos state had a local debt stock of N311.7 billion as of December 31, 2016, according to the Debt Management Office. The state, referred to as the commercial hub of Nigeria, had the highest local debt stock in the country during the period. Domestic …
